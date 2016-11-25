Wichita Falls Residents Chip In for Banner to Fly Over Ohio State Game for J. T. Barrett

A former Rider Raider is going to be shown some love this Saturday.

Wichita Falls residents are extremely proud of J.T. Barrett who is the current quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Barrett has a huge game this weekend against rival Michigan. Hopefully he can take a look in the sky before the big game at a banner that will be flown around the stadium.

The banner will read : “WICHITA FALLS, TX. PROUD HOME OF J.T. BARRETT.” Several people came together to make this happen. Such as,Harry Patterson and Patterson’s Family of Dealerships, Midwestern State Foundation, American National Bank, Falls Distributing, M Shallenberger, Pioneer Restaurant, Fidelity Bank, plus a number of individuals who donated to the cause.

Barbara Grazdan, Jerry Johnson, Janus Buss, Woody Gossom and Darrell Coleman came forward to help finance the plane. A lot of people will be tuned into this game and the stadium will be at capacity I am sure for such a big game. College Gameday needs to get this bad boy on TV.