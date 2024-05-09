Wichita Falls Offering Convenient New Method To Pay Water Bill

Wichita Falls residents can now pay their water bill at a place many residents frequent.

I typically find myself at Walmart a couple of times a week. I live near the location on Lawrence Road, so it’s a convenient option. Not to mention it saves me a few bucks.

But the thing I love most about Walmart is that it’s the only place where I can get a new set of tires, a basket of groceries, baseball cards, a case of beer, and a shotgun in one handy dandy trip.

Now we can add paying our water bill to the list of things you can do at Walmart.

And not just the locations here in Wichita Falls. You can pay your bill at any Walmart in the country. Because there may come a time while you’re vacationing in Utah when suddenly you realize you forgot to pay your water bill.

All you need is your account number and customer ID number. Only cash or debit payments are accepted.

Walmart’s terms and fees apply.

