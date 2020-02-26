Wichita Falls YMCA CEO Terminated After Meth Charge Surfaces

The charge happened in 2017, but it looks like the YMCA just became aware of this.

Brandon Brown has been terminated from his position as President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan YMCA effective February 25, 2020. Affidavits and court documents surfaced showing Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine in May 2017 in Love County, Oklahoma.

Brown is currently on probation until his sentencing May 1, 2021. He was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, perform 30 hours of community service, attend AA/NA meetings with proof of attendance and receive a substance abuse evaluation. The court documents also showed that Brown failed a drug test in December 2017.

With the charge, Brown must also register with Oklahoma’s Meth Offender Registry. He will remain on the registry until May 2027, and during that time he is not allowed to purchase or possess anything that contains any trace of methamphetamine, including prescriptions.

YMCA Board President Mark Fleming released the following statement to News Channel 6: "Brandon Brown was relieved of his duties as President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan YMCA on February 25, 2020. The YMCA offers no further comments on that matter at this time. Our Board of Directors and staff remain committed to our mission and serving this community just as we have since our founding in 1944."