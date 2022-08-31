Will Austin’s El Arroyo Expand to Wichita Falls?

One of Austin’s most famous restaurants is about to expand.

Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo has plans to open new restaurants across Texas, according to KXAN. The expansion will begin with a new location in New Braunfels.

The restaurant will be housed in a two-story structure at Rockin’ R River Rides, a tubing company near the Guadalupe River. Now those who are headed to float the river can stop in for some of their great tacos before or after a day of floating.

Get our free mobile app

That’s all well and good for those who make the trip down there to float, but what about those of us here in Texoma? You know we love our Tex-Mex here in this neck of the woods.

Not that there’s any shortage of great Tex-Mex restaurants here in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area. But hey – variety is the spice of life.

And I do believe the community would get behind it. In fact, I think it would be wildly popular.

Of course, there will also be those who oppose it. I see people commenting on social media about how Wichita Falls already has too many restaurants and can’t support another without an existing restaurant going out of business. Unfortunately, that comes with the territory of business ownership.

But competition is good for the consumer. So, I say bring it on, El Arroyo. Bring those tacos and your witty sign to Wichita Falls. I, for one, would welcome you with open arms.

2022's Best Places for Tacos in Wichita Falls According to Yelp Looking for a great taco in Wichita Falls? Start right here.

Best Place to Get a Margarita in Wichita Falls Whether it's Cinco de Mayo or just a Sunday Funday. A margarita always hits the spot. I decided to look up the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Wichita Falls. I made sure they had margaritas as an option because many in our city just offer food. Here are the top ten results.