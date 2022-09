Get ready for a Texas showdown with the Texas Longhorns versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders! We've get a chance for you to win TWO TICKETS to the upcoming game on Saturday, September 24 in Lubbock.

Get our free mobile app

You have from today (Tuesday, Sept. 13) through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 to enter our social sweep. Enter in below for your chance to win!