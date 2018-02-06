Winter Weather Advisory in Parts of North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas

Another cold start to the day in Texoma could turn into a bout of icy precipitation starting this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Freezing rain and sleet are forecast across the region, leaving roads slick and hazardous.

Freezing rain will be possible this afternoon and into the evening. Chances will be greatest across southern into eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. (National Weather Service)

The advisory is for north-central Texas from 3:00 pm Tuesday until midnight and from mid-afternoon Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday across south-central and southeastern Oklahoma and much of the northern third of Arkansas. The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday in northeast Arkansas.

Freezing rain will continue to be an issue across parts of southern and southeastern Oklahoma and western north Texas this evening. Slick roadways will become a distinct possibility. If traveling use caution, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. (National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service says ice amounts could range from a trace in northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to up to two-tenths of an inch across northern Arkansas.

Temperatures will remain near or below freezing all of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Skies should begin clearing later in the day Wednesday with temperatures in the region expected to reach the upper 30s to mid-40s.