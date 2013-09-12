Woman With 35-Letter Last Name Told to Change It to Make Life Easier

If you have more letters in your name than there are in the alphabet there are going to be problems.

A woman in Hawaii named Janice "Lokelani" Keihanaikukauakahihuliheekahaunaele – yes, it has 35 letters and more Ks than a Kardashian family reunion -- is upset because she’s been told to change her last name so it will fit on ID cards issued by the state.

Keihanaikukauakahihuliheekahaunaele – let’s just call her Janice, okay? – had a special ID with the entire name, but it expired. The problems really started when she got her new ID card and noticed it had a shortened version of her name. She also has a driver’s license with a shortened version, one that excludes her first and middle name. So, basically, she now has no ID with her legal name.

When Janice called her county office, she says she was told to change her last name to make the matter easier for everyone involved. Her response? “How disrespectful of the Hawaiian people.”

Janice is also intent on keeping her name because it’s a tribute to her late husband.

The state now says it’s working to fix the technology so it can fit her entire name on the ID card.

Here's hoping she doesn't get remarried and elect to hyphenate her name.

