Woman on Rampage at Walmart Tells Cop to Respect Her, Gets Tased

Pro Tip: You’re not going to win an argument with a police officer.

I learned that the hard way when I was in my early 20s. If I would’ve kept my mouth shut, everything would’ve been just fine. But I didn’t, so I spent the night on a concrete slab in the Wilbarger County Jail.

I will admit that I learned my lesson, though. But some people never learn.

Now I don’t know if the woman in the below video had ever spent the night in jail prior to the incident at the Walmart, but she damn sure has now.

It’s not clear as to what led up to her being tased, but it looks like she was wrecking the place, judging by all the stuff scattered across the floor next to her. Yeah, that will land your ass in jail 100 percent of the time.

You have to admire her spunk, though. She’s pretty damn sure she has the right to be doing whatever it is she’s doing. Because she informs that cop that he’s going to respect her – right before he lights her ass up with the taser.

Her tone quickly changes from defiant to compliant after that charge hits her. She tenses up, lets out a wail, and falls back into some pipes that were set up behind her.

The charge stunned the hell out of her to the point that she couldn’t move, so the cop gave her a couple more charges before she was finally able to put her hands behind her back.

Keep this one in mind the next time you feel the urge to trash a Walmart.

As you might expect, the folks commenting on the video had a field day with the woman.

