Bigger Women-Only Parking Spots Is a Sexist Lightning Rod

Equal rights in China isn't quite the same as it is in the States.

The country has introduced female-only parking spaces that are 50% wider than regular spots. The spaces can be found in lots between the Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces. Not only are the bigger, but they're also colored pink to help make them more noticeable.

One official who green lit the spots said he did so after he discovered some women were having issues parking and they're being implemented to "better serve" females on the road.

The spots have created somewhat of a ruckus. One person on China's version of Twitter complained, "True respect for women entails letting women enjoy the same rights as men."

Spots designated only for women have surfaced in China before, as well as Austria, Switzerland and Germany .

China is no stranger to disregarding political correctness. Last month, it aired a detergent commercial that some deemed racist.