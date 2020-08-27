Women Say Optimum Length For Men’s Shorts Now 5.5 Inches

I know, it's nearly the end of August, but here in Texas the weather stays warm enough to wear shorts well into October and a new study says that the optimum inseam length for a man's shorts is getting shorter.

Much to my surprise there seems to have been a rather enthusiastic discussion on social media recently as to the optimum inseam length for a man's shorts. For a while now it's been knee length golf or cargo shorts setting the standard, but according to an article on FOX that is no more the case.

While the new length of 5.5 inches doesn't quite qualify as short-shorts, it does put the cuff of the shorts well above the knee. And according to what they're saying online, the ladies seem to like it.

All of this is, of course, based on social media comments made on platforms like Tik-Tok and Twitter, mostly by Gen-Z (people born between 1996 and 2015). According to their online comments they like the idea of a bit of the man's thighs being exposed. I guess this means the ladies are ogling the guys as much as the guys are ogling the ladies.

It also means we're gonna need to spend a little more time on the leg press at the gym if we're going to follow the fashion trends.

Some clothing stores are reporting that men are coming in and specifically requesting casual and workout shorts with inseams of 5.5 inches.

Thank God we're not going back to the 1980s, Magnum P.I. lengths. Those really were some short shorts.

Maybe I'll just stick to boot cut jeans for the foreseeable future. I've never been one to follow fashion trends all that closely anyway.