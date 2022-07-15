Timeline, Location for ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Becomes Clear

As soon as filming for season 5 of Yellowstone wraps, Taylor Sheridan will move down the road to begin filming 1923.

According to several news outlets, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led 1923 will film in Butte, Mont., which is about two-and-a-half hours by car from Darby, Mont., where the ranch scenes of Yellowstone are filmed. NBC Montana shares that production will begin in August, but other outlets like KXLF in Butte clarify that pre-production is well underway.

The stars of the show are not in town yet, but sets are being built and producers of the show are sourcing locally, which has brought 160 jobs. Up to 500 new jobs will have been created when the show begins filming, but townsfolk may grow a little sore about a lack of facilities. For example, the Butte Civic Center will remain under control of the Paramount Network show until January 2023. Several sets are currently being constructed inside.

An August production timeline would coincide with the end of filming for Yellowstone, which was set to film May to August 2022. Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount Network on Nov. 13, while 1923 will debut in December on Paramount+.

The second show is set in the year 1923 amid prohibition, a looming economic collapse and the end of World War I. While the show is filmed in Butte, it's not clear that it's set in the south-central Montana city.

Other than Ford and Mirren, no other actors have been attached to 1923. Their roles on the show has also not been revealed, but many speculate they'll be members of the Dutton family, perhaps even James and Margaret Dutton, the same characters Tim McGraw and Faith Hill portrayed in the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

