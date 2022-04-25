Yellowstone star Luke Grimes absolutely loves shooting the hit Paramount Network show on location in Montana. So much so, in fact, that the actor has moved there full-time.

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, which launched in 2018 and stars Oscar-winning actor and director Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton. The show films on location amid the natural splendor of a spectacular ranch in Montana that doubles as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and in a new interview, Grimes tells Goldderby.com that working in that location has had a profound impact on his life.

“In the biggest and most obvious way, I remember the first couple years I’d be up in Utah or in Montana, for four or five months, and then I’d go back to L.A. and feel like I was leaving home just because I get so in the speed of that place,” he shares. “So I’ve ended up moving to Montana, and now I live there. I live where we shoot the show, which I might not have found without being up there so much and seeing that world through the eyes of this character and then actually really for real falling in love with the lifestyle.”

Yellowstone follows the story of the Dutton family, a multi-generational ranching dynasty whose undying quest to maintain a tight grip on their land often puts them at odds with all of the various entities that border their ranch, as well as one another. The show's themes are dark and often violent, but Grimes shares that life off-camera on the set of Yellowstone is very different.

“It is such a dream job and the cast the crew, we all get along so well, we all love the story we’re telling and we get to shoot it in a beautiful place,” he enthuses. “So yeah man, I’m thrilled and I couldn’t be happier!”

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to begin filming in May of 2022, and it will begin airing in the fall.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.