‘Yellowstone’ Creator Reportedly Bought the Legendary Four Sixes Ranch Used for Filming
The legendary Four Sixes Ranch (often written as the 6666 Ranch) was recently sold for just under $200 million to a group that's believed to be led by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Initial listings show that the owners sought more than $340 million for the 143,000-acre property.
The barn, cattle, mineral rights (oil), main house and more are part of the sale. Real estate broker Sam Middleton confirms to KVUE-TV that the property has sold, but didn't disclose the buyer.
For more than a year, Sheridan's name was attached to the buy, and after closing, the Fort Worth Report confirmed it was Sheridan's group who picked up the property. Portions of Season 4 of Yellowstone (the scenes involving Jimmy) were filmed on the ranch, and a spinoff show set on the ranch is thought to be currently in production.
The sale is a first for a ranch founded by Samuel "Burk" Burnett in 1870. When he died, he passed it down to family, and eventually the ranch came under the control of Anne W. Marion, who died in 2020. Terms of her will dictated that the ranch be sold, so for the first time in 150 years, it was.
During that family's tenure as owners, the ranch expanded mightily across west Texas and the Panhandle. A major oil field was discovered on the 6666's ranch in 1969 — John Dutton (Kevin Costner) mentions this during Season 3 and 4 of Yellowstone, noting how he'd like to be in charge of his own destiny, like the King County Ranch is.
The Four Sixes sits near Guthrie, Texas, four hours west of Dallas. Sheridan is from nearby Fort Worth, Texas, and is an avid horseman. Perhaps not coincidentally, his role on Yellowstone is as a liaison to the Four Sixes for the Dutton family in Montana. He plays a rodeo champion named Travis.