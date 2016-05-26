10-Foot Python Slithers Up Toilet, Latches Onto Man’s Penis

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai man is recovering from a bloody encounter with a 3-meter (10-foot) python that slithered through the plumbing of his home and latched its jaws onto his penis as he was using a squat toilet.

Attaporn Boonmakchuay was smiling as Thai television stations interviewed him in his hospital bed about the intimate intrusion, and doctors said he would recover. But photos of his blood-splattered bathroom in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, were testimony to his ordeal.

The 38-year-old told Thai TV Channel 7 that he struggled to the remove the snake for 30 minutes Wednesday before he managed to free himself with help from his wife and a neighbor. They tied a rope around the snake and Attaporn pried open its jaws before passing out.