Newstalk 1290

Find the lowest gas prices in Wichita Falls, Lawton and surrounding areas, plus see gas price trends for Texas and Oklahoma, historical price charts, as well as fuel saving tips.

A new study puts Wichita Falls on a list of 10 cities most affected by the change from Obmacare to Trumpcare.

In a possible terrorist attack Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians outside the British Parliament in London. A man then exited the vehicle and stabbed a police officer to death; other officers then shot and killed the assailant.

Enforcement of the new Wichita Falls city ordinance banning the use of hand-held mobile devices by drivers officially starts today, March 23.

