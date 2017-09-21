10-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies After Kicked in Head by Horse

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Central Texas girl has died after the horse she was leading kicked her in the head.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the girl's neck was broken in Monday night's accident at the family's home. The victim was Emmie Schneider of Bosqueville (BAHS'-kee-vil), near Waco.

McNamara says the girl, her 6-year-old brother and their mother were working with the family's horses when the victim was kicked in the face. The girl died at the scene.

The girl was in fifth grade at Bosqueville Elementary School.