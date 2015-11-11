19-Year-Old Texas Drug Kingpin Takes World’s Most Adorable Mugshot

If I told you that a major drug dealer was busted in College Station, TX, I bet you'd have a very different picture in your mind than this one. Let this be a lesson to you. Don't judge a book by its cover.

Police in College Station arrested 19-year-old Sarah Furay recently after conducting a search warrant on her apartment. According to KCEN TV , they found 31.5 grams of packaged cocaine, 126 grams of high grade marijuana, 29 "ecstasy" tablets, methamphetamine and 60 doses of a drug similar to LSD.

Police say that prior to the search, she had admitted to having cocaine and marijuana in her apartment. They also searched her phone and found messages talking about selling cocaine, acid, marijuana and other drugs. In her home they also found a handwritten note listing prices for the items.

Furay was booked on three counts of manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance and one count of drug possession. She was able to post her $39,000 bond and was released from jail.

One look at her smiling mugshot is enough to make you question any preconceived notions you've ever had about what a drug dealer looks like.