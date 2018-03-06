2 Arrested After Claiming Texas Church Shooting Was Fiction

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Visitors tour the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after it was turned into a memorial to honor those who died on November 12, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The inside of the church has been painted white with 26 white chairs placed around the room. On each chair is a single rose and the name of a shooting victim. The chairs are placed throughout the room at the location where the victim died. Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during Sunday service at the church on November 5th. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, told the San Antonio Express-News that the pair appeared Monday and claimed the shooting was fabricated by the U.S. government.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the Nov. 5 shooting, says they claimed his daughter never existed and demanded to see her birth certificate.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday declined to confirm the encounter or identify the people arrested.

Authorities say the church attacker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents when he was leaving the church.

Categories: Crime, Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top