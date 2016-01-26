2 Teens Dead After Drinking Gasoline-Mountain Dew Cocktail

Two teenagers in Greenbrier, Tenn., have died after drinking a fatal mixture of Mountain Dew laced with racing fuel.

One boy, 16-year-old Logan Stephenson, died last Thursday, while the other boy, whose age in unclear, passed away Monday after he had slipped into a coma.

Logan and his friend downed the concoction last Wednesday. According to police, the next day witness, "noticed the color of his skin had changed and he started having a seizure. His hands started drawing up."

Two other teenage boys have since come forward to say they also drank the Mountain Dew and gasoline. It's unclear if they are sick.