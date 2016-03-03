It's a sight that is sure to make you cringe.

A two-year-old boy in China fell out of the back of his grandfather's van onto the street with cars whizzing by him last weekend.

The boy then tried to follow the van as it sped away.

The motorist behind the boy picked him up while another driver flagged down the grandfather, who said, "I was waiting at the red light. After passing the intersection, a car chased after me and kept sounding the horn. The driver told me a kid fell out of my van. I looked back, parked my van aside and went back to search for my grandson."

The grandfather said the rear door had been pried loose after it was rear-ended a few days before this incident.