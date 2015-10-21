Lucas Duda had five RBIs and series MVP Daniel Murphy homered in a record sixth straight postseason game, as the New York Mets completed a four-game sweep of the Cubs, 8-3, in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Chicago on Wednesday night. With the victory, the Mets reached their first World Series since 2000.

Murphy won the NLCS MVP as a result of his torrid hitting: he was 9-for-17 in the series with four homers — one in each game — including a two-run bomb in the eighth on Wednesday. He broke the postseason mark set by Houston's Carlos Beltran in 2004.

Duda and Travis d'Arnaud also homered for New York. Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs.

The Mets will travel to the winner of the Kansas City-Toronto ALCS for Game 1 of the World Series next Tuesday night.

2015 NLCS Recap (N.Y. Mets win 4-0)