Think you're paying a lot to host Thanksgiving dinner? Puh-leeze.

New York City's Old Homestead Steakhouse is offering a Thanksgiving dinner that will set you back -- hold on to your cranberry sauce, people -- $45,000 . That's not 45 grand per person. The meal actually serves eight people, so, really, you're getting a bargain.

As you might imagine, this ain't your typical Butterball and Stove Top-type meal. That's because it features seven courses, highlighted by a two-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring.

Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry says his eatery is just trying to help romance bloom:

Too many guys wing it on Thanksgiving when it comes to popping the question. They could use a little creativity, so we're planning everything from soup to nuts - and the engagement ring, too."

So, what exactly do you get in this meal that will sink you into debt? In addition to the finest (read: most expensive) ingredients filling the food, there are plenty of other goodies.

champagne, caviar

truffles

free-range organic turkey with gravy infused with a rare 1951 bottle of highly prized Pappy Van Winkle bourbon

two grandstand seats at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

$7,500 Black Friday shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman

two-night stay at the Waldorf Astoria with door-to-door limo service

turkey-trimming lesson, courtesy of Old Homestead

dance lesson at Fred Astaire Dance Studio to learn the turkey trot

What do you say? Are you ready to start digging through your couch cushions to find some spare change to make this a Thanksgiving you'll never forget?