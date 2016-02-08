8-Year-Old Takes Mother’s Gun to Rob Grocery Store

An 8-year-old boy caught a break when police said they will to press charges against him for attempting to rob a grocery store with a gun he took from his mother.

Surveillance cameras caught the boy walking into the West Palm Beach, Fla. store with a motorcycle helmet and then approaching a register.

An employee said the boy pointed his gun -- which was reportedly loaded, but had no bullets in the chamber -- and demanded money. Another worker managed to wrestle the weapon away.

The boy's mother, Eboni Alls, says her son had told her he was going to park and she only realized something was amiss when she got her pocketbook to get him, noting, "When I grabbed my purse, I'm like, it was so light. I'm like, I knew I was missing something. I said, 'Where's my gun?'"

While the state will not press charges, the boy has been banned from the store and will have to take part in a diversion program.