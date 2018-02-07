A Texas Teacher’s Side Job was a Drug Runner for a Mexican Cartel

Over in McCallen, Texas police finally caught their drug runner they had been looking for. They were shocked to find out it was a middle school teacher. Jorge Ignacio Cavazos taught Spanish during the day and at least once a week was running drugs for a Mexican cartel.

He told police at least once a week he was delivering cocaine for Reynosa-based drug trafficking organization. Drugs would come over in a vehicle with secret compartments. He would meet up with the vehicles and get the drugs out to deliver to a final location. Cavazos is facing conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilos of coke. His bond was posted at $75,000 and he's had to surrender his passport, in addition to giving up his day job at Lincoln Middle School.