Some of the purists out there will declare this as sacrilege, but I think it's actually kind of cool. We're all familiar with The Bee Gees 'Stayin' Alive' and AC/DC's 'Back in Black', at least you should be. I guess if you've lived in a cave somewhere for the last 40 years you might not know, but I digress. This video mashup of the two really isn't that bad. Give it chance. After all, both bands are from Australia, so they do have something in common.