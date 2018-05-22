Agents in South Texas Seize $16m in Counterfeit-Label Items This photo provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows some of the counterfeit items Federal agents in South Texas seized at a public storage facility in an estimated $16 million counterfeit cargo bust in Laredo, Texas. Investigators with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say the trademark-infringed merchandise was shipped from China to an international cargo terminal in Laredo.