Alfonso Ribeiro Reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas [VIDEO]

It's the Christmas video you never knew you needed, but you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Get in the holiday spirit by sitting back and watching as Carlton from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reads the holiday classic ''Twas The Night Before Christmas.'

Alfonso Ribeiro's reading isn't the only thing in the video though. It was released by the folks at America's Funniest Home Videos , so there's plenty of funny scenes throughout that illustrate the story.