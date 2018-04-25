Allison Mack Allegedly Tried to Lure Kelly Clarkson, Emma Watson Into Sex Cult

In the market for a sentence you never thought you'd read? Smallville actress Allison Mack tried to lure Kelly Clarkson and Emma Watson into sex cult Nxivm, according to reports.

Mack, who was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and forced labor on April 20 after authorities learned she was part of the notorious sex cult, seemed to make an attempt to recruit the pop star and movie star by means of a collection of tweets. Business Insider first noticed the messages.

“I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig,” Mack wrote to Watson in January 2016. “I’d love to chat if you’re open.”

And just a month later, she tweeted: “I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about."

Less than three years earlier, Mack had sent a vague message to Clarkson about wanting to communicate.

“I heard through the grapevine that you’re a fan of ‘Smallville.’ I’m a fan of yours as well!” she wrote. “I’d love to chat sometime.”

Mack currently faces a minimum of 15 years in prison for her involvement in Nxivm. She has been accused of luring other women into the cult and blackmailing them with "collateral," including potentially compromising photos, according to Page Six.

Smallville star Kristin Kreuk reportedly recruited Mack to join the outfit back in 2006, the site adds.