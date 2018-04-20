Smallville star Allison Mack has officially been tied to the NXIVM group accused of leading a “sex cult.” Mack herself was arrested on charges of trafficking women, following the arrest of group leader Keith Raniere.

It was several weeks ago that Raniere’s arrest drew attention to a 2017 report that the former CW star ran a “DOS” sex cult branding their initials into a harem of malnourished women. A noticeably-thin Mack supposedly appeared in video of Raniere’s arrest, and Mack’s Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk even distanced herself from past involvement with the group . According to The Hollywood Reporter , 35 year-old Mack has been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, and will be arraigned today. Said U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue:

As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere. The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.

Alleged, but still unconfirmed is that Battlestar Galactica alum Nicki Clyne is also a member of DOS and may even have married Mack for immigration purposes . This story is developing, so stay tuned.