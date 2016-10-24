Halloween costumes have nothing on these when it comes to scaring the heck out of us.

Champan University has come out with its list of Americans' biggest fears for 2016. About 1,500 people took part in the survey, in which they were asked to rate their fears in 11 categories, including crime, economy, environment, government, illness/death, immigration/demographic changes, manmade disasters, natural disasters, personal fears, relationship and technology.

Chapman University

This list may help explain the divisiveness of the presidential election. Government corruption, terrorism, gun control, economic woes and health issues all make the top 10 and all of them are touchstones in the Clinton-Trump race.

And while those are paramount concerns, let's not overlook some of the other ones, too. Being murdered by someone you know, computers replacing people in the workforce, technology we don't understand and zombies all made the cut.