Another Two Million Dollar Drug Bust at the Texas Border

Another big old drug bust at the border.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I told you about a different two million dollar drug bust at the border. This latest one happened at the Laredo, Texas checkpoint. A 50-year-old woman from Laredo was sent to the secondary inspection checkpoint. Inside of her vehicle, officers found a lot of meth and some heroin as well.

24 packages of meth were found weighing 120 pounds, she also had four pounds of heroin. Officers say these drugs had a street value of $2,276,377. “I congratulate our front line officers for their firm commitment to carry out the CBP mission and protect the public from illegal narcotics,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.