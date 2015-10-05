AP Sports Minute

Your Associated Press Sports Minute for Wednesday, October 5, 2015



SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks look to even their record at 2-2 when they host the winless Detroit Lions tonight. The Seahawks opened the season 0-2, but they come off a 26-0 shutout of the Chicago Bears. The Lions have been outscored 83-56 in dropping their first three games.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are in the market for a new manager after announcing yesterday that interim skipper Pat Murphy wouldn't return. Murphy led the Padres to a 42-53 record after replacing Bud Black in mid-June. The Padres finished fourth in the NL West at 74-88, 23 games behind the first-place Dodgers after making several expensive offseason moves.

UNDATED (AP) — The major league playoffs begin tomorrow with the American League wild card game between the Yankees and Astros in New York. The Yankees earned the right to host the game when the Astros dropped their regular-season finale, 5-3 in Arizona yesterday. Houston took the season series 4-3, outscoring the Yankees 36-17.

UNDATED (AP) — The major league playoff schedule wasn't set until yesterday's season finales. The Rangers took the AL West with a 9-2 rout of the Angels, the Royals secured home-field advantage in the AL playoffs and World Series, and the Pittsburgh Pirates secured home field for the NL wild card game against the Chicago Cubs. The Royals will take on the winner of the Yankees-Astros wild card game in the ALDS, and the Cardinals will host either the Pirates or Cubs in the NLDS.

BEIJING (AP) — Eugenie Bouchard (yoo-JEE'-nee boo-SHAHRD') continues to experience problems since she was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open last month because of a concussion. The Canadian was trailing 6-2, 1-1 in her opening match against Andrea Petkovic at the China Open before withdrawing due to dizziness. Bouchard slipped in the locker room after her third-round win at the U.S. Open, falling backward and landing hard on the back of her head.