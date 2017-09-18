Arkansas Will Honor Jerry Jones With Dallas Cowboys Replica Uniforms

The former Razorback Alum will get to check out some familiar looking uniforms this Saturday.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M will come to Jerry World this Saturday in a big SEC matchup. In case you didn't know this, Jerry Jones was a member of the Arkansas Razorback football team in the 60s. He was actually a co-captain on the 1964 championship team.

Since Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, the Razorbacks are doing something special for him this Saturday. The Razorbacks uniforms will be exactly just like the Dallas Cowboys, just with the Razorbacks colors. You can check out a side by side comparison above. I think they're beautiful.

“What do you give a man who’s had everything and now is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? When I saw this idea, I thought, ‘There it is,’” Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. Added Jerry Jones: “I don’t know that I’ve had anything happen to me that has been as meaningful as this gesture from the University of Arkansas.”