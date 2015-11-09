A Mt. Holly, Arkansas mother was trying to ease her baby's teething problems, but almost killed the 10-month old child instead.

According to The Smoking Gun, 28-year-old Lori Sheppard of Mt. Holly, Arkansas was arrested for felony endangerment and aggravated assault.

The report says that Sheppard told police that medicine wasn't working to help the child, so she asked he mother for some advice. Her mother said to rub some whiskey on her gums and teeth.

But apparently she misunderstood, because she filled the bottle full of bourbon and fed it to him. She then put him in his playpen, stepped out and when she came back the boy was completely limp.

She hurried him to the hospital where his blood-alcohol level was at a whopping .19 percent. It took several days before he recovered. The boy was then released to child welfare.

In an ironic twist, in Sheppard's mugshot she's wearing a shirt that says "A Nicer Way to Say You're an Idiot!" with a bunch of slogans on it like "The lights are on but no one's home" and "One taco short of a combo plate."