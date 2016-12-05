Australian Man Punches Kangaroo That Attacked His Dog

They don't mess around Down Under.

A video of a man in Australia punching a kangaroo has gone viral for the very simple reason that IT'S A VIDEO OF A MAN PUNCHING A KANGAROO!! You don't see stuff like this too often in the States.

And while animal rights activist may be up in arms that this guy went all Rocky Balboa on a marsupial, don't forget that the 'roo had attacked his dog and had put the canine in a headlock. A dog is man's best friend, so this man, named Gried Tonkins, had to return the favor.

The dog was okay and the kangaroo was simple shocked. Tonkins' hand was okay, as well. Wildlife officials are investigating the incident.

What do you think? Was the man justified in hitting the kangaroo or was it wrong to physically assault the animal?