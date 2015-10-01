If you're someone who is allergic to bees, this video may give you a panic attack.

Unless you're a bee keeper, I don't think you ever want to see a swarm of bees like this. This video comes to us from Paul's Valley Oklahoma and the poor officer is dealing with a plague of bees. How in the hell are there so many? A truck transporting the bees overturned on the highway, releasing them everywhere.

I can't help but think of the classic scene in 'Tommy Boy' with the bees. 'Your weapons are useless against them!' I hope, unlike the officers in the movie, that this officer was not allergic to bees. If he was, I would just imagine he is sitting here all day.