Wound-Up Boy, 4, Goes Bonkers During Mom’s Live TV Interview

Getting a child to calm down is no easy task. Doing it while you're on live TV? That's a whole other type of difficulty.

Pity this poor woman on Britain's BBC Breakfast. She's giving an interview about how her four-year-old son, Harry, got a liver transplant and how he needs a new liver. It's an important matter, but her son decides to, well, be a four-year-old boy.

Harry screams, makes funny faces, laughs and runs around the studio. He caused such a ruckus, in fact, the interview had to be cut short because of his antics.