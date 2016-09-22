Boy Suspended From School for Handing in Knife He Found

A middle school student has wound up in a heap of trouble for seemingly doing nothing wrong.

Seventh-grade student Kyler Davies, 12, from Coldwater, Mich., has been suspended from school after he turned in a pocket knife he found in his backpack.

His mother bought the bag at Goodwill, but never checked it, so when Kyler spotted it, he told a school official.

School rules dictate he was suspended for a year, but that was later bumped down to 30 days.

The decision to boot him from school is not sitting well with his Kyler's mother, Denise. "He was turning it over like he was supposed to, and you are punishing him for doing what's right," she said. "So what is that teaching these kids?"

Kyler also can't play for his local football team during the suspension. It plays on school grounds and he's not allowed on the property.