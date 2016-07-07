[Update 10:56 a.m.] Countering earlier reports that the Dallas shooting suspect had shot and killed himself during a standoff with police, Dallas Police Department Chief David Brown says that authorities actually used a bomb disposal robot to detonate an explosive device near him.

A robotics expert told The Associated Press that it marks the first time a bomb disposal robot has been used to kill a suspect.

[Update 3:13 a.m.] Various news outlets are reporting that the suspect who was engaged in a shootout with Dallas police officers shot and killed himself.

[Update 1:57 a.m.] The Dallas Police Department's original suspect in the shooting, identified as Mark Hughes, has been cleared and released. Multiple outlets are reporting that a fifth officer has now died.

[Update 12:47 a.m.] Three people are reportedly in custody now. According to The Associated Press, a fourth suspect is still exchanging gunfire with police officers.

[Update 11:29 p.m.] According to the Dallas Police Department, a fourth officer is now dead. The department added that a suspect is in custody after a shootout with SWAT officers. The suspect whose picture police had tweeted out has turned himself in.

[Update 10:58 p.m.] The Dallas Police Department tweeted the above picture of a black man seemingly with a weapon wearing a camouflage t-shirt. "This is one of our suspects," the DPD wrote. "Please help us find him."

[Update 10:38 p.m.] Dallas Police Chief David Brown has issued a statement saying that 10 Dallas police officers were shot in total by two snipers from an elevated position. Three of the officers are reported to be dead. Brown said that two are in surgery and three are in critical condition.

No suspects have been apprehended.

[Update 10:33 p.m.] ABC News is confirming via DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) that one Dallas police officer is dead following a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Dallas. Three other officers were also reportedly shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

[Original Story] Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, news broke in Dallas of a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest on Lamar Street.

ABC affiliate News 8 WFAA-TV is reporting that one of their reporters was told the shooter had a rifle. At least two Dallas Police officers were shot, and the scene is considered an active shooter situation. Dallas Police have dispatched a large number of officers to the scene of the shooting and protest.