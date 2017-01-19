North Texas Attorney Brian Loncar Died of Cocaine Overdose
The official cause of death for prominent Dallas attorney Brian Loncar has been ruled an accidental drug overdose.
According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, Loncar's death was caused by the "toxic effects of cocaine." Hypertension, abnormally high blood pressure, and heart disease were listed as secondary causes.
Brian Loncar, one of the most recognized personal injury lawyers in North Texas, was found dead Dec. 3 in his car at his offices in Dallas, just days after his 16-year-old daughter, Grace Loncar, committed suicide.
Loncar's family initially said he died of a heart attack, however, in a statement released today (Jan 19), the family said they accept the findings of the Medical Examiner, but those closest to him know he "died of a broken heart." Read the family's full statement below:
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office released a finding that our beloved Brian Loncar’s death was caused by an accidental drug overdose. While we accept this scientific finding, those of us who were closest to him already knew the cause of his death. Brian died of a broken heart.
Brian’s passing followed his daughter Grace’s death by suicide. These are unimaginable losses for our family. Hopefully, these events will serve as heartbreaking reminders that we all need to reach out and care for our loved ones - every day.
“Our family appreciates the outpouring of support as well as the efforts to give us the privacy and space we need to mourn Brian and Grace. We are prayerful that the community will help us examine ways to prevent these types of tragedies from shattering another home and family.”
Loncar’s law firm was founded in 1988 and he billed himself as ‘The Strong Arm’ in a series of commercials that have aired across the Dallas area and much of North Texas for the last 15 years. Loncar’s firm has numerous offices across the state, including an office in Wichita Falls.