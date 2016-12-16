If Santa lets you down this year, there's still some hope.

A Burger King in Miami is offering customers the chance to exchange an unwanted Christmas gift for a Whopper :

All guests need to do is head down to the Burger King restaurant located at 910 Arthur Godfrey Road, Miami Beach, FL 33140 between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. during Boxing Day on December 26 to swap their unwanted present for a flame-grilled Whopper sandwich. The exchange will be taking place across the globe in select London and Brazil restaurants as well.

Burger King will donate the presents to charity, so you can feel good knowing that fruit of month club registration, butter warmer or ugly sweater will go to a good cause.

There are limits -- don't show up with a busted hubcap and expect a burger in return. The staff will make the call.

Don't live in Miami? Don't sweat it. The first 100 people who share pictures of their unwanted presents on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #WhopperExchange will receive some sort of "surprise," courtesy of BK's social media team.