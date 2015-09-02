Burger King Is Still Making A Peace Day Burger!

Last week, Burger King came out with a pretty clever marketing idea. With Peace Day coming up on September 21st, they proposed joining forces with McDonald's and for one day celebrating and selling a McWhopper!

Unfortunately, McDonalds was not as into the idea. They declined the offer and we were left wondering what would happen next.

We now have that answer! Burger King released this statement:

When McDonald's declined the peace offering, a few other restaurants stepped in. No word officially on what the Peace Day Burger will actually look like, but it seems that it will have parts from Denny's, Wayback Burgers, Krystal, and Giraffas.

We assume that the original pop-up restaurant location in Atlanta will still be the spot to get your Peace Day Burger on September 21st.