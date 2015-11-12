Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed by Teenager

A 13 year-old boy in Charleston County, South Carolina was home alone on November 10 th when two armed men attempted to break into the family home. The Washington Post reports that the boy noticed a strange car pull up behind the home. A short time later, two black males walked up to home and attempted to break in through a back door.

The teen retrieved his mother’s pistol and fire through the door, apparently striking one of the men. The suspects returned fire at the teen. As the would-be burglars sped away, the teen continued to fire, striking the getaway car several times.

The wounded suspect, 31 year-old Lamar A. Brown died at Charleston area hospital a short time after the attempted break in. His alleged accomplice, 28 year-old Ira Bennet, is held without bail. Bennet is charged with possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime and first degree burglary.

The mother of the boy, who reportedly had not provided her son with any formal training with the weapon, told The Post and Courier:

“I tell my kids that if anything ever happens to call 911, but I also tell them to protect themselves if they have to. I never would have dreamed that this would have been a part of our day today.”

Investigating officers recovered a Colt .45 pistol from the back of the home that was apparently dropped by one of the suspects as they fled. Because the teen is a minor, the identity of the teen and his mother have been withheld.

Sources: Washington Post, The Post and Courier