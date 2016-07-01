Car Cuts Off Biker, Quickly Pulled Over by Cop

Sharing the road got very ugly for two motorists.

In this video (NSFW for language), a biker wearing a helmet cam, captures a woman in a car not letting him merge into a lane. A few moments later, he spots a police officer, fills him in on what's happened and then tags along when the cop pulls over the driver.

It certainly looks like a dangerous situation and there appear to be two camps here. The first say the woman in the car created a hazardous situation, while the second says the biker made a bad situation worse by being aggressive and then being a baby by summoning a cop.

It's what goes down when a rule of the road that's violated meets road rage. What do you think? Is one person more at fault than another in this instance or are they both equally to blame?