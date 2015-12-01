Cars Levitate for Surprisingly Simple Reason

Relax, everyone. There are no supernatural hijinks going on in China. At least not in this instance.

Video of cars levitating at an intersection in Xingtai, China recently went viral, causing scores of people to guess what could have possibly caused it to happen.

Well, guess no more. The explanation is hardly the stuff of otherworldly doings – a cable got caught in a street-sweeper, causing those cars to trip and look like a poltergeist was toying with them.

Perhaps even more surprising than the fact it was caused by a cable is the fact this was real and not an online hoax. "Levitating cars" just sounds like a scam from the internet, doesn't it?

There’s no word if anyone was hurt.