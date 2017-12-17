CDC Forbidden From Using Words Like ‘Fetus’ and ‘Transgender’

In a strange political twist on the old George Carlin routine, the Center for Disease Control reports the Trump administration has forbidden them from using seven words.

According to the Washington Post , analysts from the CDC are saying they've received a list of words and phrases they are not allowed to use during upcoming budget reports. The forbidden words are:

vulnerable

entitlement

diversity

transgender

fetus

evidence-based

science-based

Several have viewed these changes as part of the on-going attempt of the current administration to ignore scientific evidence and roll back social policies on things like LGBT and abortion created under the Obama presidency. The Department of Health and Human Services has already removed LGBT references and articles from its websites, including archiving pages about federal programs for LGBT citizens that assist with adoption and receiving help if they are victims of sex trafficking. The Justice, Education, and Housing and Urban Development departments have also had to change federal policies on how they collect information on LGBT citizens.

The banning of such words would directly impact the CDC on their reporting of work they do, such as programs to combat the effects of the Zika virus of unborn children, and STD prevention in transgender people. However, Matt Lloyd, the HHS spokesperson, said that the report of banned words isn't a proper explanation of the situation ,

The assertion that HHS has 'banned words' is a complete mischaracterization of discussions regarding the budget formulation process. HHS will continue to use the best scientific evidence available to improve the health of all Americans. HHS also strongly encourages the use of outcome and evidence data in program evaluations and budget decisions.

While alternate words and phrases were not readily offered for most of the list, the CDC was reportedly given an alternate to 'science-based' and 'evidence-based', suggesting the use of "CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes."