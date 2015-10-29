It looks like someone in the GOP has finally found a way to get the attention off Donald Trump.

During Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate, Chris Christie, who's not known for being diplomatic, went on a rant when the topic of whether daily fantasy sports is gambling came up.

While Jeb Bush made a few cutesy lines when answering the question, Christie went all beast mode and unleashed pure rage:

Are we really talking about getting government involved in fantasy football? Wait a second, we have $19 trillion in debt, we have people out of work, we have ISIS and Al Qaeda attacking us and we’re talking about fantasy football? Can we stop? Can we stop? Seriously?"

Sounds like the New Jersey governor won the endorsement of the FanDuel-DraftKings contingent.

See Christie in action below.