Chris Christie Is the Nervous Looking Star of Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday Speech
Well, it's finally happened -- someone has managed to upstage Donald Trump.
The lucky person? Onetime nemesis and current supporter Chris Christie.
The New Jersey governor, who only recently abandoned his campaign for the Republican nomination before endorsing Trump, introduced the front-running Trump on Tuesday evening after his successful showing on Super Tuesday, but it's the facial expressions he made while standing behind the controversial entrepreneur that have people talking.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Christie trended on Tuesday night, with several people going online to discuss his deer-in-the-headlights expression.