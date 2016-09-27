Clinton Puts Trump on the Defensive in Combative Debate [VIDEO]

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Donald Trump aggressively tried to pin the nation's economic and national security problems on Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, belittling the former senator and secretary of state as a "typical politician" incapable of delivering the change many Americans crave.

But Trump found himself on the defensive for much of the 90-minute showdown Monday night. Clinton was thoroughly prepared, not only with detailed answers about her own policy proposals, but also sharp criticism of Trump's business record, his past statements about women, and his false assertions that President Barack Obama may not have been born in the United States.

The Democrat also blasted Trump for his refusal to release his tax returns, breaking with decades of presidential campaign tradition.