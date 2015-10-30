Compelling Video May Make You Re-Think Addiction

The science of addiction is turned upside down in a new video that may change how you view drug use.

This video is boldly titled " Everything We Think We Know About Addiction Is Wrong" and explains just how someone gets hooked.

The basic premise is that the chemicals in drugs don't necessarily mean we'll become addicted. Rather, it may have a lot to do with our environment and our ability to be happy and bond with people around us. And when that doesn't happen "we bond with something that will give us some sense of relief." And that relief can be manifested in many ways -- pornography, gambling, and, yes, drugs.

The video claims "addiction is just one symptom of the crisis of disconnection" and we have become increasingly isolated as a society, with most people even having less friends than in years past.

What's more, we have cast addicts as villains and turned them into misfits. Instead of helping them, we put them in jail, make it more difficult for them to get work and make them feel worse instead of properly addressing the issue.

The video concludes by saying, "The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection."

What do you think? Do you agree with the arguments made in the video or do you think it's nonsense? And do you think we need to overhaul how we deal with addiction?